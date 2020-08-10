Gambia Says Vice President Touray Responded to Treatment, Second Covid - 19 Test Is Negative

Gambia Government said Saturday the Vice President of The Gambia, Dr Isatou Touray , has tested negative for COVID 19, barely days after it was announced that she contracted the virus.

"The Office of the President is pleased to inform the public that Her Excellency, the Vice President, Dr Isatou Touray has been responding to treatment and her second sample test result which was conducted 5th August 2020 came out negative for COVID 19, today, 8th August 2020", a statement from the Presidency said.

The statement went on to say Gambian leader Adama Barrow has been informed and he wishes the Vice President and all those infected with the virus speedy and full recovery.

The public is reminded that the Coronavirus is real and exists in The Gambia, the Government advised.

"All and sundry is advised to properly use face masks, maintain regular hand washing and social distancing in the fight against the virus."

In a related development, Minister of Health Dr Amadou Samateh has left quarantine after his second COVID-19 test results turned negative.

Samateh was in quarantine after three of his close contacts tested positive for COVID 19. His initial test was inconclusive, but the retest on Wednesday, 5th August 2020 returned on Friday negative.

Dr. Samateh now returns to work and wishes to remind Gambians and all residents to accept the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus.

"Stay home, safe and always act with COVID-19 in mind."