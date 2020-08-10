Western Sahara: Aid to Sahrawi - Embezzlement Allegations Are 'Absurd and Ridiculous'

Brussels — Morocco's allegations, through a small group of its far-right allies in the European Parliament regarding the "alleged misappropriation of humanitarian aid" sent to the Sahrawi refugees, are "baseless, absurd and ridiculous," said Monday Polisario Front delegate for Europe and the European Union, Oubi Bouchraya Bachir.

In a press release in response to the "baseless, absurd and ridiculous" accusations, Oubi said the sole purpose of these allegations remains to "discredit" the Polisario Front and its struggle for its inalienable right to self-determination and independence.

The Sahrawi diplomat recalled that "soon the European Court will render its decisions following the two appeals lodged by the Polisario Front against the renewal of the partnership and fisheries agreements between the European Union and Morocco, de facto extended to Western Sahara in flagrant violation of the CJEU decisions of 2016 and 2018."

"This prospect pushes, as of now, Morocco to appeal, as usual, to the representatives of the French extreme right at the European Parliament in order to defame the sole and legitimate representative of the Sahrawi people," he stressed.

The diplomat observed that some members of this movement such as the frontist MEP, Dominique Bilde, behave like "a box echoing the propaganda of the Moroccan special services ".