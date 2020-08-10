South Africa: Parliament Pays Tribute to Women

9 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

As the country commemorates Women's Day, Parliament's Presiding Officers have paid tribute to South African women.

"Today we honour all women who fought for the freedom and democracy we have today and those who continue to fight for a just, equal and humane world," said Presiding Officers led by Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo.

This as South Africa today commemorates the 64th anniversary of Women's Day.

"It was on this historic day, 64-years ago when 20 000 women across all races came together and waged one of the most courageous and boldest challenges against the ruthless apartheid regime over its unjust pass laws," said the Presiding officers on Sunday.

This year, the country is commemorating Women's Day under testing and difficult conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, including its attendant severe socioeconomic problems.

"The economic impact, particularly on women, is expected to be profound, as unemployment amongst women continues to be higher compared to men.

This month of women serves as a reminder to intensify the battle for gender equality, economic emancipation and social justice to ensure a truly just and equal society fought by the fearless women freedom fighters of 1956."

Parliament also spoke out against gender-based violence and femicide.

"As we mark this day, our focus must be a multi-pronged programme to attend to the needs of survivors of gender-based violence, while also dealing with perpetrators of such violence effectively," said the Presiding officers.

