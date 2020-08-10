South Africa: Government On the Work of Ministerial Team in Publishing the Contracts Awarded During Covid-19 Procurements

press release

Government wishes to clarify the role of the ministerial team established by Cabinet at its meeting of 5 August 2020. The task of the ministerial committee is to compile and publish details of all COVID-related contracts awarded by all state entities.

Contrary to some reports, the ministerial team does not have a responsibility to investigate COVID-related contracts. This remains the task of the relevant law enforcement agencies.

The team of ministers is expected to compile a comprehensive report of the details of all tenders and contracts awarded by national departments, provincial governments and other public entities as part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic. In the interests of transparency, these details will then be made public.

The team comprises the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Mr Ronald Lamola (as convenor), Minister of Finance Mr Tito Mboweni, Minister of Public Service and Administration Mr Senzo Mchunu, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Minister in The Presidency Mr Jackson Mthembu. The duration of the ministerial team will be for the period required to complete this work.

The compilation and publication of this information is aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability of government entities in the light of allegations of COVID-related corruption.

The work of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which has been authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate any unlawful or improper conduct in the procurement of goods and services during the national state of disaster in any state of institution, is continuing. This is taking place alongside the work of the recently established special coordination centre, to strengthen the collective efforts among law-enforcement agencies to prevent, detect, investigate and prosecute COVID-related corruption.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This is in addition to the steps taken by National Treasury to tighten procurement regulations and the ongoing work of the Auditor-General to audit all COVID-19 expenditure.

Government maintains that the compilation and publication of this information is necessary to promote greater accountability and transparency, and believes that it establishes an important precedent for future expenditure of this nature.

Government is firmly committed to eradicating all forms of corruption and ensuring that all those responsible for such criminal conduct, regardless of who they are, face the full might of the law.