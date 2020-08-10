Kenya: Ambrose Rachier Has Last Laugh in Gor Mahia Elections

Veteran Gor Mahia official Francis Wasuna beat outgoing treasurer Sally Bolo in a heated contest to retain the vice-chairperson post during the club's elections held on Saturday Morning.

Wasuna garnered 226 votes out of a possible 389 while Bolo only managed 163.

Dolphina Odhiambo of Gor Mahia Augmentin Fund clinched the treasurer post after getting 286 votes to floor Dr Chrispine Okoth who got a paltry 103.

Wasuna and Odhiambo now join Ambrose Rachier and media mogul Sam Ochola who were elected unopposed as chairman and secretary general respectively.

Electoral board Chairman Henry Ogoye announced the results at the tallying centre in Parklands Sports club on Saturday morning.

However chaos broke out when Bolo stormed the centre claiming that the exercise was not fair. She engaged the agents and tried to access a team of IT experts who were tallying the results but was repulsed and thrown out of the hall.

Ogoye said the exercise was a success and was witnessed by representatives from Football Kenya Federation, Kenya Premier League and Registrar of Sports.

"We will now do a report of the election to the club and the Registrar of Sports then we shall have accomplished our mandate," said Ogoye.

However, Okoth told Nation Sport that he will go to court after his IT expert was denied access to the back-end of the system.

"Our opponents were favoured and our IT experts were harassed. The system was set in such a way that our opponents had more votes than us even before the exercise began. I will be heading to court to challenge the outcome of the elections," said Okoth.

Okoth also said they will report to the police the assault on Bolo by one of the agents.

The new elected officials will serve for a period of four years.