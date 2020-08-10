Kenya: Kipchoge Tours Maasai Mara for Wildebeest Migration

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, Narok county governor Samuel Tunai and Kenya Wildlife Services director John Waweru Saturday joined world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge in watching the Wildebeest Migration at the Maasai Mara game reserve.

Kipchoge was accompanied by his wife and children to the Maasai Mara game reserve.

The Olympic marathon champion would have been in Japan this weekend to defend his title at the Tokyo Games but because of the Covid-19 pandemic he is watching a different type of race across the Mara River--the Great Annual Wildebeest Migration.

Kipchoge will be expected to sign as Magical Kenya destination ambassador by Kenya Tourism Board (KTB).

The engagement, which commenced in July 2020, will see Kipchoge promote Kenya as a preferred tourism destination both locally, regionally and internationally through various campaigns.