Kenya: Kipchoge Tours Maasai Mara for Wildebeest Migration

8 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Sayagie

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, Narok county governor Samuel Tunai and Kenya Wildlife Services director John Waweru Saturday joined world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge in watching the Wildebeest Migration at the Maasai Mara game reserve.

Kipchoge was accompanied by his wife and children to the Maasai Mara game reserve.

The Olympic marathon champion would have been in Japan this weekend to defend his title at the Tokyo Games but because of the Covid-19 pandemic he is watching a different type of race across the Mara River--the Great Annual Wildebeest Migration.

Kipchoge will be expected to sign as Magical Kenya destination ambassador by Kenya Tourism Board (KTB).

The engagement, which commenced in July 2020, will see Kipchoge promote Kenya as a preferred tourism destination both locally, regionally and internationally through various campaigns.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Loans From China Cause for Concern in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.