Kenya: Wazito Name New Assistant Coach

Salim Babu has officially joined Wazito as assistant coach.

Babu's contract with Western Stima ended on July 4 and he had initially revealed that he had been negotiating with Wazito.

The club on Saturday through its social media handles announced the appointment of Babu who will assist head coach Fred Ambani in ensuring the club competes effectively against other teams in Kenyan Premier League.

The club also officially announced Fred Ambani as its new head coach. Ambani has been interim head coach since the exit of Stewart Hall in June.

"Joining Wazito is a great opportunity because I am joining a team with big ambitions and I want to be successful here. My role is that of an assistant coach and my duty is to help the head coach, that is what I will stick to," said Babu.

"Fred (Ambani) has been my friend for many years, we played together and even as coaches we have been exchanging notes frequently, when he asked me to join him it was an easy decision to make. I believe together we will move this team forward," he added.

The club CEO Dennis Gicheru confirmed the appointment and promised to support the duo.

"We gave him a free hand to choose his assistant and he settled on Babu who is equally a very experienced coach with a good track record. We will give them all the support they require to bring success to the team," he said.

Babu replaced Paul Ogai as Western Stima coach in April last year joining from National Super League side Migori Youth.

He began his coaching career at Sony Sugar where he started out as an assistant coach after hanging his boots. He was later elevated to the position of head coach.

He had led Stima to seventh position in the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League season before the league was suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic.