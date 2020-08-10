Kenya: Olunga Hits Double Digits in Japan

Michael Olunga was on the scoresheet as Kashiwa Reysol battled to a one-all draw away to Yokohama Marinos in a J1 League match at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama on Saturday.

The Kenyan forward scored just after the hour mark for his team that was eyeing a fifth consecutive win in the competition.

The 26-year-old striker who has been among the top performers in the league this season robbed an opponent of the ball on the flank, then cut in, dribbled for a few yards before unleashing a shot with his weaker right foot to the top corner.

That was his 10th goal of the season, a tally that has him as the top marksman in the Japanese top-tier at this stage.

Ado Onaivu scored the equalizer for the hosts on 78 minutes.

Despite gaining the point, the result means Reysol drop to fifth on the 18-team standings with 16 points from nine games, nine points off leaders Kawasaki Frontale.

Olunga and Reysol's next assignment is a cup game against Oita Trinita on Wednesday.