Kenya: Former Changamwe MP Ramadhan Kajembe Buried Under Covid-19 Protocols

8 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Mombasa — Former Changamwe MP Ramadhan Kajembe was buried Saturday, under COVID-19 protocols.

Kajembe died on Friday at the Pandya Memorial Hospital in Mombasa where he was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment, two weeks after his wife succumbed to COVID-19.

When he died, there was no immediate confirmation on the cause of death but the presence of public health officials in Hazmat suits at his burial confirmed his death was caused by COVID-19 related complications.

His body was carried to the grave by public health officials, with family members kept away. Only his son Sudi Kajembe and Coast Regional Coordinator John Elungata spoke at the burial at Kwa Shee in Jomvu. He was buried at the family cemetery.

The former legislator was elected on an ODM ticket to serve Changamwe constituency in 2007 before his replacement in 2013 by Omar Mwinyi who was re-elected in 2017.

Kajembe served as an MP for three terms having been elected in 1997 on a KANU ticket and subsequently in a NARC ticked in 2002.

