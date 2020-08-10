Ghana: Amponsah Confirmed As New Kotoko Boss

Asante Kotoko has appointed dynamic football administrator, Nana Yaw Amponsah, as the club's new Chief Executive.

He takes over from George Amoako who served Kotoko for three years.

At an imposing brief ceremony at the Unity Church in Kumasi, Nana Amponsah was outdoored amid cheers by the club's faithful, who turned up massively earlier at the Sports Hotel to endorse his engagement.

The former Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant has been tasked with managing the affairs of the Asanteman contingent for the next three years.

Nana Amponsah had flown to Kumasi on the eve of his outdooring to a tumultuous welcome by fans of the club.

It probably suggested how anxious Kotoko had craved to have the former CEO of Phar Rangers, a division one outfit.

The new Kotoko boss was also a licensed players' agent/intermediary from 2008 to 2018. He walked out of his position at the club ahead of his imminent move to Kotoko.

Nana Amponsah brings a wealth of experience to bear on his new taxing job.

Moments after his appointment, social media went agog with hordes of praise and goodwill wishes for the Prestigious 40-Under-40 awardee - who is trumpeted as one of the best brains to steer Kotoko to new heights.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology and Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon, and a Masters Degree in Sports Law and Practice from the Leicester DE Monort University, UK.

He was also given the opportunity to pursue a PhD in Sports Leadership at Concordia University in the United States of America (USA).

Nana Amponsah is also said to have specialty in the areas of Commercial Aspects of Sports, Sports and Ethics, Sports Governance, Representing the Athlete/Player and Sports Regulatory Regimes and Sports Rights as well as ambush marketing.