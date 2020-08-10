South Africa: Joint Operation By Postmasburg SAPS and FCs Nets Successes On Women's Day

9 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

In support of Women's Day under the theme Generation Equality: Realising women's rights for an equal future, members of Postmasburg Crime Prevention and the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit today, 09 August 2020 restored the dignity of victims of gender based violence when they distributed food parcels and toiletries to ten(10) victims who fell prey to sexual offences.

Victims were visited at their respective homes in Postmasburg and Danielskuil where the members interacted and engaged with them.

After conducting the home visits, the members accompanied by local CPF members from Postmasburg and Danielskuil conducted a vehicle check point (VCP) at the intersection of Postdene in Postmasburg where they stopped and searched 135 vehicles, 389 persons and issued 12 traffic fines for traffic violations.

The Station Commander of Postmasburg police, Lt Col Andries Witbooi stated that similar actions will be conducted during this month especially focusing on eradicating and addressing gender based violence.

Brig Nicky Mills commended all the members who participated in the activities for their continued persistence in addressing violence against our women and children. And also urged victims to break the silence and report such cases via the MySAPS App.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Loans From China Cause for Concern in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.