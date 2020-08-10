South Africa: Joint Operation By Postmasburg SAPS and FCs Nets Successes On Women's Day

press release

In support of Women's Day under the theme Generation Equality: Realising women's rights for an equal future, members of Postmasburg Crime Prevention and the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit today, 09 August 2020 restored the dignity of victims of gender based violence when they distributed food parcels and toiletries to ten(10) victims who fell prey to sexual offences.

Victims were visited at their respective homes in Postmasburg and Danielskuil where the members interacted and engaged with them.

After conducting the home visits, the members accompanied by local CPF members from Postmasburg and Danielskuil conducted a vehicle check point (VCP) at the intersection of Postdene in Postmasburg where they stopped and searched 135 vehicles, 389 persons and issued 12 traffic fines for traffic violations.

The Station Commander of Postmasburg police, Lt Col Andries Witbooi stated that similar actions will be conducted during this month especially focusing on eradicating and addressing gender based violence.

Brig Nicky Mills commended all the members who participated in the activities for their continued persistence in addressing violence against our women and children. And also urged victims to break the silence and report such cases via the MySAPS App.