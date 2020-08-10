Nigeria: 'Ekiti Has 7 Doctors in 131 Health Centres'

10 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The National Association of Government General and Medical Dental Practitioners, NAGGMDP, in Ekiti State has said at the primary health care level, there are seven doctors working in 131 health centres, adding that the state government was paying lip service to healthcare delivery.

The doctors also noted that the state government's claim that it has in its employ over 300 doctors, and cumulatively 700 doctors, was a distraction.

NAGGMDP made the assertion in a statement by Dr. Kolawole Adeniyi and Dr. Toyese Adeleye, its Chairman and Secretary, respectively.

The statement was the striking doctors' reaction to the state government's response to the continued stay-at-home by members of the medical body.

The doctors said they embarked on the strike to save the primary and secondary health care in Ekiti State from total collapse.

In their words: "It is not only a moral burden on us but also a clarion call.

"It is for the sake of the innocent people of Ekiti State, who unfortunately are at the receiving end," the NAGGMDP said on the four-week-old strike.

The association said it had in October 2019 presented its position paper to the state government but unfortunately nothing came out of it for well over nine months.

"For the avoidance of doubt," the said, "at the primary health care level, there are a total of seven doctors working in 131 health centres.

"Government's claim that it has in its employ over 300 doctors, and cumulatively 700 doctors in Ekiti State, is an obvious digression from the point.

"The primary and secondary levels of care are suffering obvious neglect," the statement added.

The medical personnel, therefore, appealed to respected Ekiti sons and daughters as well as other stakeholders to intervene to save the sector from total collapse.

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Loans From China Cause for Concern in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.