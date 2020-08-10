South Africa: DA Launches Petition to Open Up the Tourism Sector

press release

In the last few weeks the various sectors within the tourism, hospitality and restaurant industries have been peacefully demonstrating against government's lockdown regulations which is economically crippling these sectors.

Many previously flourishing businesses have been decimated and hundreds of thousands of jobs have been lost.

The minister of no tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has even acknowledged that numerous jobs have and will be lost within these sectors. This is a huge indictment on and an admission of failure by this government and minister Kubayi-Ngubane in particular.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) encourages continued pressure by these sectors against this authoritarian job-killing government which is causing a daily loss of R748 million for the industry.

Today we are launching a petition that calls on government to allow South Africans to travel to any province that they may wish and be permitted to stay at any holiday resort, lodge or any other type of accommodation whilst also being permitted to enjoy all activities on offer at any of the tourism and hospitality facilities.

South Africans are encouraged to sign and distribute this petition as widely as possible.

The petition will then be officially handed to parliament when the DA will request that the demands are adhered to, thus saving livelihoods as well as lives.

The petition can be accessed here: http://www.opentourismnow.co.za