Namibia: Human Foetus Found At Karibib Dumpsite

The police in the Erongo region have opened a case of concealment of birth after a human foetus was discovered at a dumpsite at Karibib on Saturday.

Children looking for scrap playing items found the body of a female foetus, estimated to be in the seventh to eighth month of its development, wrapped in a white plastic bag, the police reported on Sunday.

Police officers at Karibib received a report about the discovery of the foetus shortly before noon on Saturday.

The body was transported to the Usakos state mortuary. The investigation into the discovery continues.

The police are asking anyone with information regarding the matter to contact deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu at cell 081 246 4757, detective warrant officer Simon Nghiteeka at 081 384 6896, or any nearest police station.