Namibia: Human Foetus Found At Karibib Dumpsite

9 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

The police in the Erongo region have opened a case of concealment of birth after a human foetus was discovered at a dumpsite at Karibib on Saturday.

Children looking for scrap playing items found the body of a female foetus, estimated to be in the seventh to eighth month of its development, wrapped in a white plastic bag, the police reported on Sunday.

Police officers at Karibib received a report about the discovery of the foetus shortly before noon on Saturday.

The body was transported to the Usakos state mortuary. The investigation into the discovery continues.

The police are asking anyone with information regarding the matter to contact deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu at cell 081 246 4757, detective warrant officer Simon Nghiteeka at 081 384 6896, or any nearest police station.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Loans From China Cause for Concern in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.