Eritrea: Effort to Control Malaria Prevalence

Barentu — Effort is underway to control malaria prevalence in Golij sub-zone.

Indicating that Golij sub-zone is one of the vulnerable areas for malaria occurrence in the Gash Barka region, Mr. Michael Gebrehiwet, head of Environmental Sanitation in the sub-zone, said that preparation has been put in place to take timely measure in case of the occurrence of the disease.

Mr. Michael also called for proper use of impregnated bed nets, conducting sustainable environmental sanitation activities, clearing mosquito breeding areas as well as follow-up the advice given by health experts with a view to control the prevalence of the disease. He also called for immediate report to nearby health facilities upon observing the prevalence of the disease

Mr. Michael also said that as pert of the effort to control the prevalence of malaria, awareness raising activities have been conducted and malaria pesticide has been sprayed in 10 administrative areas in the sub-zone.

Pointing out that malaria is a killer disease unless precautionary measures are taken, Mr. Ghilai Mosazghi, head of Health Service in the sub-zone, called for reinforced participation of the public and stakeholders.