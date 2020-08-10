Eritrea: Effort to Control Malaria Prevalence

8 August 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Barentu — Effort is underway to control malaria prevalence in Golij sub-zone.

Indicating that Golij sub-zone is one of the vulnerable areas for malaria occurrence in the Gash Barka region, Mr. Michael Gebrehiwet, head of Environmental Sanitation in the sub-zone, said that preparation has been put in place to take timely measure in case of the occurrence of the disease.

Mr. Michael also called for proper use of impregnated bed nets, conducting sustainable environmental sanitation activities, clearing mosquito breeding areas as well as follow-up the advice given by health experts with a view to control the prevalence of the disease. He also called for immediate report to nearby health facilities upon observing the prevalence of the disease

Mr. Michael also said that as pert of the effort to control the prevalence of malaria, awareness raising activities have been conducted and malaria pesticide has been sprayed in 10 administrative areas in the sub-zone.

Pointing out that malaria is a killer disease unless precautionary measures are taken, Mr. Ghilai Mosazghi, head of Health Service in the sub-zone, called for reinforced participation of the public and stakeholders.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Loans From China Cause for Concern in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.