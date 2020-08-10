Sudan: UNITAMS Planning Team Visits Central Darfur

Zalingei — The advance team of the new UN mission to Sudan began its visit to Darfur on Thursday.

The planning team of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) arrived in Khartoum on Tuesday to prepare the implementation of the mission's mandate with the Sudanese government.

The delegation held talks in Zalingei with Adeeb Abdelrahman, Governor of Central Darfur, on Thursday.

Governor Abdelrahman told reporters after the meeting that they spoke about the realisation of peace, the Rule of Law, and the protection of civilians, in addition to the economic situation in the state.

Stephen McCoyer, head of the new UN mission's planning team said that the aim of the visit was to identify the challenges for Central Darfur and to discuss how UNITAMS can contribute to meet the needs of the people in the region.

