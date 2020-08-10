Gambia: Court Imposes Life Ban On Driver After Tragic Accident Left Six People Dead

8 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

A trial magistrate in Brikama has recently convicted and sentenced one Musa Gibba for reckless driving which claimed six lives.

The six lives were lost on Friday, June 7th 2019 in a tragic accident that involved a Mercedez Benz Sprinter van bearing registration number BJL 7516 N, and a Truck bearing registration number BJL 3236 L.

Musa Gibba 25, was responsible for the fatal accident that claimed the lives of six individuals in Pirang, Kombo East District on 7th June 2019.

Gibba was ordered by the court to pay compensation of twenty thousand dalasis (D20, 000) to each of the deceased families and finally banned from driving for life. The court also ordered Gibba (the driver) to pay a fine of thirty thousand dalasis (D30,000).

It could be recalled that the particular accident claimed the lives of six people; fifteen were injured and were hospitalized at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul. Among the passengers affected by the accident, seven were first admitted at the Brikama Health Centre and twenty referred to the EFSTH for treatment because of the critical condition they were in. Among the twenty, one of the victims in the person of Anna Jarju died the following day.

