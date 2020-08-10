Gambia Records 3 New Covid-19 Deaths

The Gambia has on Friday 7th August 2020 recorded one hundred and fifty-five (155) new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to one thousand and ninety (1090).

Also, on the same day, the country recorded three (3) new deaths bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19.

About twenty-six per cent (26%) of the newly confirmed cases were healthcare workers mainly from Pakala, Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) and Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital (BMCHH).

The Gambia currently has four hundred and eighty-five (485) people in quarantine, nine hundred and twenty-five (925) active cases, one hundred and twelve (112) probable cases.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said unlike the previous sets of reported cases (which were predominantly asymptomatic), over 60% of the new cases are symptomatic with many presenting with loss of taste or smell and intermittent coughing.

"Fifteen (15) volunteers of the Gambia Red Cross burial team benefitted from mental health and psychosocial support first aid," he said.

Director Njai said sixteen (16) new recoveries were recorded, bringing the total number of recoveries to one hundred and forty-six (146).

"Three hundred and sixty (360) new laboratory test results were received from the Medical Research Council (MRCG) and the National Public Health Lab (NPHL)," he said.

Of these, he said one hundred and eighty-four (184) tested negative (both new and repeats), one hundred and fifty-six (156) returned positive (1 repeat and 155 new) and twenty (20) tested inconclusive or probable for COVID-19.

Njai said that twenty-nine (29) persons were newly taken into quarantine and no new discharges were made.