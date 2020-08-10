South Africa: SA Rookie Brad Binder Stuns the World At Czech Moto GP

analysis

Brad Binder became the first South African to win a premier class world championship motorcycle race when he claimed victory in the Czech MotoGP at Brno on Sunday.

Things don't happen fast in Carletonville, which is primarily known as a mining town. It once had a decent club rugby team and produced 2007 Rugby World Cup winner Jaque Fourie. Racing drivers generally don't come out of the West Rand town, although many people have been known to get out of there quickly.

The 24-year-old Binder though, has since taken the fast lane to the top of world motorcycling quicker than anyone imagined it would happen.

The 2016 Moto2 world champion was competing in only his third Grand Prix of the sport's premier class Brno on Sunday. After scoring just three world championship points in his first two starts of the 2020 season, starting seventh on the grid showed improvement and promise, but did not immediately indicate that a Grand Prix win was imminent.

Not since six-time world champion Marc Marquez won a Grand Prix in his first season in MotoGP in 2013, has a rookie won a race. Binder is in exalted company.

The win was also...