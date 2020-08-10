Kenya: Jacque Maribe Teams Up With Sarah Mwangi for New Show

When life gives you lemons make lemonade, so the saying goes.

And former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe appears to have adopted the mantra after announcing that she is soon set to start her own political show titled The Hot Seat.

Maribe, made the announcement on Friday on Instagram saying that she is now ready to get back on the spotlight after taking a sabbatical.

The Hot Seat will be aired online on social media.

"She's back... after a sabbatical from your screens... And she's bringing on the heat... raw conversations, political affiliations, in-depth inspiration... the heat is on, only on #TheHotSeat," posted Jacque Maribe.

Speaking to Nairobi News on phone, Sarah Mwangi, the producer of the show, said that it will premiere on Sunday at 8pm with the first episode having Maribe just talking about her life experiences and journey to being a political journalist.

"The show launches on Sunday on YouTube and Facebook. Episode 1 will be basically Jacque sharing her story about her growing up and her love for political journalism. Going forward, the show will tackle political matters," said Ms Mwangi.

Maribe decided to take a step back away from the spotlight after she was co-accused alongside her ex-boyfriend Jowie for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani in 2017.

However, Ms Mwangi says that now is the right time for her to continue with her passion which is being a journalist.

"Why not now? This whole Covid-19 situation has impacted on all of us. And not everything seems to be going right for most Kenyans. So Jacque felt that it was time to come out and do something and make our leaders accountable for their actions," she went on.

Are you ready??? She's back... after a sabbatical from your screens... And she's bringing on the heat... raw conversations, political affiliations, indepth inspiration... the heat is on, only on #TheHotSeat with @jacquemaribe @thehotseat (Facebook,Twitter and YouTube) With the super team @thesarahmwangi @omarih_k_hiram @georgeoraro and @mokahstudios

