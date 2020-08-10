Kenya: Former Changamwe MP Ramadhan Kajembe Dies in Hospital

Former Changamwe MP Ramadhan Kajembe died Friday, two weeks after he was admitted to Pandya Memorial Hospital in Mombasa County.

Jomvu MP Badi Twalib, the veteran politician's son-in-law, said he was admitted soon after his wife died.

Kajembe's second wife Zaharia died two weeks ago, with reports indicating that she suffered Covid-19 complications.

The politician lost his first wife Aziza four months before Zaharia's death.

VIRUS CLAIM

Mr Twalib denied reports that Mr Kajembe, a former assistant minister, also suffered from complications related to the coronavirus.

"We are not experts so we cannot say he had those complications. What I know is that he had another disease, which led to his admission to the hospital," he said.

Mombasa lawmakers mourned Kajembe as an iconic leader whose ways should be emulated.

Senator Mohammed Faki said the county has lost a visionary with immense experience in leadership and politics.

"We pray that God rests his soul in eternal peace," Mr Faki said at Kikowani in Mombasa.

Kajembe served as an MP for 15 years and was also the Kenya Ferry Service (KFS) board chairman.