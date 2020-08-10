Angola: Covid-19 - Fines for Wrong Use of Mask

Luanda — The Minister of State and Head of the Civil House of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, announced on Saturday that the incorrect use of the face mask will be fined from 5,000 to 10,000 kwanzas.

According to the State minister, who was briefing on the new measures adopted by the Angolan government to fight and prevent Covid-19 to be in force from August 10 to September 08, the measure aims to force citizens to use correctly face masks.

Adao de Almeida said that it is also mandatory the use of the face mask even in private cars and public places.

The measure is part of the package of guidelines on individual protection actions.