Angola: Covid-19 - Fines for Wrong Use of Mask

9 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of State and Head of the Civil House of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, announced on Saturday that the incorrect use of the face mask will be fined from 5,000 to 10,000 kwanzas.

According to the State minister, who was briefing on the new measures adopted by the Angolan government to fight and prevent Covid-19 to be in force from August 10 to September 08, the measure aims to force citizens to use correctly face masks.

Adao de Almeida said that it is also mandatory the use of the face mask even in private cars and public places.

The measure is part of the package of guidelines on individual protection actions.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Loans From China Cause for Concern in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.