Kenya/Tanzania: Another Star Player Dumps Gor Mahia for Tanzanian Giants

Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango is close to securing a move to Tanzanian champions Simba SC.

According to media reports in Tanzania, the Kenyan International is among the players Simba has agreed on personal terms with and will unveil next week.

A reliable source, who is privy to the negotiations between Simba and the Kenyan Internationals also revealed to Nairobi News that the two parties have reached an agreement.

"Joash has served notice to Gor Mahia and is moving to Simba. The negotiations have been going on for a while and they have now agreed on personal times. He will be unveiled by the club next week," said the source.

The defender joined Gor Mahia in 2017 from Western Stima and was named the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Gor Mahia are struggling to keep their star players due to financial challenges.

Despite securing sponsorship from BetSafe, a single penny is yet to be deposited in the club's coffers as the gaming company awaits the way forward on when the new KPL season will start.

The team recently lost goalkeeper David Mapigano to Tanzanian side Azam FC while Boniface Omondi and custodian Peter Odhiambo have joined moneybags Wazito.