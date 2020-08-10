Morocco: Covid-19 - 1,230 New Confirmed Cases and 1,157 Recoveries in 24 Hours (Ministry)

Rabat — One thousand two hundred and thirty (1,230) new cases of coronavirus infection (Covid-19) and 1,157 recoveries have been recorded in Morocco in the last 24 hours, the ministry of Health announced Sunday.

This brings to 33,237 the number of contaminations since the first case was reported in the Kingdom on March 2, and to 23,347 the number of fully recovered people, i.e. a recovery rate of 70%, said Mouad Mrabet, coordinator of the national Center for emergency public health operations at the ministry of Health.

The number of deaths rises to 498, with 18 new fatalities in the last 24 hours (6 in Casablanca, 5 in Tangier and Fez and 1 in Nador and Agadir), he added.

The cumulative incidence rate is 91.5/100,000 inhabitants, he said, noting that in the last 24 hours, out of 100,000 inhabitants, 3.4 people have been infected.

He said that the 935 new cases have been detected through the contact tracing system (76%) and that the reproductive rate of the virus reaches 1.27.

In terms of geographical distribution, Mrabet said that 411 cases have been registered in the Casablanca-Settat region (367 in Casablanca, 20 in Mohammedia, 16 in Mediouna and 8 in El Jadida), 335 in Marrakech-Safi (314 in Marrakech, 11 in Youssoufia, 6 in Safi and 2 in Rhamna and Al Haouz), 171 in the Fez-Meknes region (91 in Fez, 38 in Meknes, 24 in Moulay Yacoub, 11 in Taza, 5 in Ifrane and 1 in El Hajeb and Sefrou) and 144 in Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (131 in Tangier, 6 in Ouazzane, 5 in Tetouan and 1 in Larache and Mdi'q Fnide'q)

The other regions that have reported new cases are Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (71), Draâ-Tafilalet (55), Béni Mellal-Khénifra (27), Souss-Massa (6), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (5), the Eastern region (4) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (1), he said, adding that no cases have been recorded in the region of Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra.

The number of cases excluded after negative laboratory results amounts to 21,103, for a total of 1,416,731.

Regarding active cases, Mrabet noted that 9,392 people are currently under treatment, distributed among the regions of Casablanca-Settat (2,499), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (2,215), Marrakech-Safi (1. 633), Fez-Meknes (1,532), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (827), Béni Mellal-Khénifra (238), Drâa-Tafilalet (198), the Eastern region (103), Souss-Massa (54 cases), Laâyoune-Sakia El-Hamra (43 cases) Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (40) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (10 cases).

Concerning persons in critical condition, he reported 116 cases admitted to the resuscitation and intensive care units, including 46 intubated persons. These cases are distributed between the regions of Casablanca-Settat (40, including 28 intubated persons), Marrakech-Safi (31, including one intubated person), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (17, including 2 intubated cases), Fez-Meknes (13, including 8 intubated cases) and Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (12 cases, including 6 intubated persons) and Souss-Massa (1), Beni Mellal-Khénifra (one intubated person) and the Eastern region (1).