Sudan: Joint SC and Cabinet Meeting Approved State Amended Budget

9 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The joint meeting of the Sovereign Council and the Cabinet, on Sunday, approved the state Budget amended in 2020.

The Minister of Culture and Information, the Government Official Spokesman, Faisal Mohammed Salih said in press statement that the budget which endorsed by the cabinet ten days ago, was amended due to the critical need for adopting policies to ease the negative impact of the COVID-19 on the general economic situation.

"Among the negative consequences of this epidemic is the decrease in public revenues by 40% and the increase in the volume of public spending to cope with the pandemic conditions" He said.

He indicated that the spending increase and decrease of revenues resulted in surging the general deficit Therefore, it was necessary to review the budget and take emergency measures, in this connection.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.