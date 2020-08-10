Sudan: Joint SC and Cabinet Meeting Approved State Amended Budget

Khartoum — The joint meeting of the Sovereign Council and the Cabinet, on Sunday, approved the state Budget amended in 2020.

The Minister of Culture and Information, the Government Official Spokesman, Faisal Mohammed Salih said in press statement that the budget which endorsed by the cabinet ten days ago, was amended due to the critical need for adopting policies to ease the negative impact of the COVID-19 on the general economic situation.

"Among the negative consequences of this epidemic is the decrease in public revenues by 40% and the increase in the volume of public spending to cope with the pandemic conditions" He said.

He indicated that the spending increase and decrease of revenues resulted in surging the general deficit Therefore, it was necessary to review the budget and take emergency measures, in this connection.