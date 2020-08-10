Sudan: Abyei Committee Denounces SPLA's Attack On Quli

9 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Joint Supervisory Committee of Abyei Area condemned the treacherous attack launched by SPLA forces in southern Sudan on Guli and the Dinka village at midnight yesterday, which left three martyrs, including a child, three wounded and two dead from the attacking force, announced Chairman of the Joint Supervisory Committee for the Abyei Area, Maj-General, EZ-Eden Osman Mohammed Al-Sheikh.

Ez-Eden, in a press statement, held the UNICFA forces responsible for this unfortunate incident and their failure to protect the safe citizens who are exposed to repeated violations by these forces without deterrence, adding, "We have continued to exercise the utmost restraint in order to establish the values of peace and peaceful coexistence renounce violence and implement the Abyei Protocol."

He stated that the Joint Supervisory Committee for the Abyei Area had previously informed the UNICFA forces on the presence of armed forces deployed in the area and asked them to take appropriate measures regarding the issue, , stressing that all legal and security measures should be taken to put an end to these crimes.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Loans From China Cause for Concern in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.