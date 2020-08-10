Kenya: Akothee Now Challenges Little Sis Cebbie to Return the Favour

The sister rivalry between singer Akothee and Cebbie has taken a new twist after the former dished out more details on just how strained their relationship is.

Akothee also admitted that she misses having an older sister who would shower her with affection. She has also trashed the concept of sibling rivalry, which she has termed as a cover up for jealousy.

"Treat them (big sisters) the same way you would treat your own mother, there is nothing like sibling rivalry, it's a cover up for jealousy, never try to compete with someone who is older than you," said Akothee.

"They are still your seniors🙏 I wish I had an older sister that could cuddle me and tell me all will be okay, one that would help me sort out my bills when things are thick, one that my children can visit and I feel well, my own kids are good in my mom's hands," she added.

In her lengthy post on Instagram, Akothee appeared to be lecturing Cebbie for being ungrateful for all the good things she done for her as the big sister. She challenged her to return the favour, now that she (Cebbie) can stand on her own feet.

"But if your sisters does motherly things to you, and you keep hurting her, and expect her to always forgive and take you back as usual 🙏 I am sorry," she wrote.

"Time changes and people grow up. Once you grow up, please pick up yourself and start taking care of your sister the same way you would take care of your own mother when they are old and when they need you. You can't just be a taker always, givers also get tired," she went on.

Akothee's sentiments appear to be her response to a recent interview in which Cebbie denied claims that she and her sister are not in good terms even after she claimed that Akothee is currently poor and can't afford school fees for her children.