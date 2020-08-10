Sudan: Nimir - Realization of the Revolutionary Goals Is Top Priority

Khartoum — The Wali (Governor) of Khartoum State, Ayman Khaled Nimir has affirmed that the implementation of the goals of the revolution and extending the best performance concerning the improvement of living condition for the citizens, are the top priorities of the stage.

Nimir who met , Sunday, the Directors General of the Ministries , in the presence of the Government's Secretary General, called for the necessity for institutional government performance and reactivation of the civil service.

He said Khartoum State will carry out a number of arrangements and reforms to improve the management by using the human and material capabilities to meet the basic needs of the citizens.