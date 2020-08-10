Sudan: Faisal - SC and Cabinet to Discuss Local Government Law Next Thursday

Khartoum — The Minister of Culture and Information and the Government Official Spokesman, Faisal Mohammed Salih has underlined that the discussion of the Local Government Act and some international protocols were included in the agenda of the joint meeting of the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers which held, today, in the Republican Palace, but their discussion postponed until the holding of the next meeting scheduled for next, Thursday.

The minister explained in press statement, Sunday, that what was carried out by the different media was a draft bill which tabled before the ministers who made many observations on it and returned them to the Ministry of Justice to include these observations

He said that people deliberated on the first draft before it was discussed in the cabinet, indicating that the final draft of the Local Government Law, which will be presented at the next joint meeting included all the observations made in the Council of Ministers And those written by the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change.