Nigeria: 'Hushmummy' - Nigerians React to Diezani's 'Yahoo Boys Role Model' Comment

Diezani Alison-Madueke at the Ending Energy Poverty Session at the World Economic Forum on Africa held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (file photo).
10 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

The Former Petroleum Minister, Dieziani Alison-Madueke, in a virtual presentation, where she spoke on fatherhood and making a case for Ijaw women's voice to be heard, described Yahoo boys life and being a role model for youths as a "travesty of an unfolding tragedy".

This comment did not settle well with lots of Nigerians on social media (Facebook and Twitter).

Vanguard had earlier reported Diezani's probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over money laundering charges.

The ex-minister according to the EFCC fled the country immediately she exited office and her stay abroad has made it difficult to get her back to respond to different criminal allegations against her.

The suspended EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu had also insisted Mrs Diezani K. Alison-Madueke must be extradited, noting that she stole a whopping sum of $2.5 billion.

One of her forfeited properties was handed over by the EFCC to the Ministry of Health to be used as an isolation centre during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The property comprising six flats of three bedrooms and a boys' quarter was forfeited by the former minister, following an order of a Federal High Court, Lagos in 2017.

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court had in July summoned Diezani Alison-Madueke, to appear before it on October 28, to enter her plea to money laundering charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, preferred against her.

Here are some of the comments by Nigerians on Vanguard social media pages after we published the news.

John Author "Hushmummy is angry with her hushchildren, who are probably outdoing her performance in the field of hush dealings."

Valentine Ajie "I think yahoo boy are more decent than you are. You have no moral right to judge yahoo boys when you embezzled public funds."

Adebayo Olaide "The greatest Yahoo woman is talking, Mrs DieZani Alison-Madueke Hushpupi"

Olanrewaju Otesile "No one can say otherwise as their chairperson has spoken."

Eludiwura Samuel "What baffles me most in Nigeria is suspects, criminals, treasury looters yahoo men have voice and have access to power more than ideal and reasonable human being."

Sholafunmi Olotu Oyebisi "U cause it, Mrs looter come back home n face ur punishment."

lukman Bello @Lukman112 "She's the mother of all "yahoo boys". A Beautiful Criminal!"

@KeansoLala "One of the biggest Yahoo girl don dey see yahoo boys as threat. Mummy make u call ur boys to order and make una settle the matter."

David Jacob @TheProfessorMar "You see this one talking, you should be hiding your face. Politicians no get shame. You can't even be use as a bad models and you think your opinion counts. On issues like this, you don't have a say."

Simkelvin @Simkelvin4 "In Nigeria, a thief will slap another thief for stealing... Mad people everywhere."

B I S H O P @Bishopyele "See who's talking Yahoo girl, abi na Yahoo woman I go talk"

Read more comments:

VIDEO: Yahoo Boys now role models in our society, Diezani laments

-- Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) August 10, 2020

Posted by Vanguard News on Monday, August 10, 2020

VIDEO: Yahoo Boys now role models in our society, Diezani laments https://t.co/odHZhhWI0T #vanguardnews pic.twitter.com/tVDm0iMBsQ

-- Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) August 10, 2020

Full Video: Yahoo Boys now role models in our society ― Diezani laments

Full Video: Yahoo Boys now role models in our society ― Diezani laments

Posted by Vanguard News on Monday, August 10, 2020

