Tanzania: Corrupt People Face the Axe, VP Cautions

9 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Katare Mbashiru in Dodoma

THE ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has sent shock waves to all candidates who bribed people during party primaries, that they faced disqualification during the party's top meeting, Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan said yesterday.

The incumbent Vice- President, who is the running mate of Dr John Magufuli, the party's candidate for the top seat in the upcoming General Election, said that corruption was one of the stumbling blocks for having free and fair elections, insisting that all candidates who will do so should be dumped.

"In CCM, we are still conducting a thorough assessment on all party aspirants who showed up to vie for different political positions, and whoever will be proved beyond reasonable doubts for having engaged in misdeeds, will be axed, she stressed.

Ms Samia was speaking yesterday during the commissioning of the Prevention and Combatting of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) headquarters in Mpwapwa District, Dodoma Region.

The Vice-president said that in the election of councillors, parliamentarians and representatives in Zanzibar, corruption was a big hurdle that impeded free and fair elections.

She revealed that some top political contenders were ready to sacrifice their ambitions over corruption and private interests.

"We must drop whoever is planning to offer bribes during the 2020 General Election because we are highly respected worldwide and must therefore do our utmost to prevent our image being tarnished," she said, adding that all candidates who use money to acquire leadership shall always seek to recover it instead of serving people.

On that occasion, the CCM running mate in the next General Election urged all candidates to focus their sentiments on how they would bring about development for the electorate.

"Corruption should not be used as a basis for leading the country, instead, we should abide by the laws of the country, Ms Samia added.

The Vice-President used the occasion to explain how the fifth phase government had solved people's problems, including setting up strong public institutions.

The VP was however confident that during the second tenure, the government would seal all loopholes for revenue loss and booking all embezzlers of public funds.

Speaking at the memorable event, Minister of State in the President's Office, Public Service and Good Governance, George Mkuchika said that PCCB was earnestly committed to curb corruption.

