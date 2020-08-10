Nigeria: Ondo 2020 - Zlp Clears Ondo Deputy Governor Ajayi

10 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) headquarters has cleared the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, to contest as the party's candidate in the October 10 governorship election.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Ajayi who lost the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to Eyitayo Jegede, has been meeting with state and national leaders of the ZLP.

One of those who is said to have endorsed Mr Ajayi is a former governor of the state, Olusegun Mimiko, who gave him some conditions to be met.

Mr Mimiko told Mr Ajayi that he must be willing to complete some of his abandoned policies and also pick deputy governorship candidate from his camp.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Ajayi was cleared to contest by the ZLP national executive council last week.

Confirming the development, the deputy governor's spokesperson, Tope Okeowo, said "he has been cleared and no going back on that again. He is ZLP candidate"

He also confirmed that a formal defection from the PDP would be done before the end of the week.

Mr Ajayi's name would be used to replace the current governorship candidate of ZLP, Rotimi Benjamin, this newspaper learnt.

Such substitution is still allowed now based on the timetable released by the electoral commission, INEC.

Following the latest development, Mr Ajayi will challenge his boss, Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Mr Jegede of the PDP.

INEC has cleared 17 parties and candidates for the October election.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

