Kenya: Vincent Oburu Walks Out of Ingwe Den

AFC Leopards forward Vincent Oburu has officially left the club after failing to agree on new terms for a contract extension at the den.

The 13-time Kenyan Premier League champions announced that Oburu has opted not to extend his contract and they had no option but to end his stay at the club.

CONTRACT EXTENSION

"AFC Leopards can confirm Vincent Oburu will depart the club after three years of service. The forward's time with the club ends after he opted not to extend his new contract which was offered to him in February," the club said in a statement.

"Everyone at AFC Leopards Sports Club would like to thank Oburu for his service and wish him all the best in his future career," the club added.

Contacted by Nairobi News, Oburu confirmed that failure to extend his contract was the main reason he decided to part ways with Ingwe. He however clarified that he harbours no ill motive against Leopards, saying he has made a name while at the club.

NEXT DESTINATION

"We just didn't agree on the terms for contract extension. Leopards is a big team and I thanked the fans for being there for the team. I am not yet decided on where I will go but a number of teams have come knocking and I'm still considering the offers," said Oburu.

However the 23-year-old striker is believed to be on his way to money bags Wazito.

Oburu joined Ingwe in 2017 from Shofco FC where he began his football career after finishing his secondary school education at Lang'ata High School.

He scored 20 goals in all competitions while turning for Leopards for the three years since most of the time he was coming from the bench.