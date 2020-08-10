South Africa: More Than 1000 Suspects Apprehended During a Week of Simultaneous Joint Operations

press release

Members of the South African Police Service in Limpopo have arrested one thousand four hundred and nineteen (1419) suspects aged between 18 and 50 during simultaneous joint operations that were conducted in all Districts across the Province. These arrests include the fourth suspect responsible for the farm attack that took place in Mogwadi last week in which a couple was attacked in their farmhouse by three suspects and their properties robbed and the arrest of a 46-year-old man in Mokopane for possession of suspected stolen properties and confiscation of thirty (30) tyres suspected to be stolen from Micromatica Company in Mokopane during a business burglary in March 2020.

The operations were conducted from 02 August 2020 until 09 August 2020, through roadblocks, tracing of wanted suspects, COVID-19 compliance monitoring, visits at shopping malls as well stop and searches and were comprised of members of the SAPS, SANDF, Traffic Police and other law enforcement agencies.

The suspects were arrested for crimes including rape, sexual assaults, intimidation, violation of protection order, murder, attempted murder, pointing of firearm, smuggling of illicit cigarettes, possession of suspected stolen properties, poaching, possession of dagga and dealing in drugs, possession of endangered, carjackings, theft of out of motor vehicles, house robberies, stock theft, public drinking, burglaries, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, illegal immigration, carrying of dangerous weapons, road traffic acts to the contravention of the regulations under Disaster Management Act.

During these operations, police confiscated firearms and ammunition, motor vehicles, knives, plasmas, laptops, axe, wheelbarrow, truck tyres, and building equipment, furniture, cellphones, liquor, rhino carcasses and tyres valued at R146 464-00.

Other confiscations include over five hundred thousand rands worth of illicit cigarettes and drugs, 1.095 grams of nyaope, 120.184 grams of dagga, 121.279 grams of drugs, cash and counterfeit goods.

Some of the suspects have already started appearing before various courts in the Province.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the efforts by the Police in the province for continuously dealing with all the criminal tendencies in the Province.