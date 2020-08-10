Sudan: Lawyers to Hold Peace Conference in West Darfur

9 August 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Geneina — The Darfur Bar Association (DBA) will organise a series of conferences on peace and social stability in El Geneina, capital of West Darfur, in the coming three months.

In a press statement on Saturday, the DBA announced that the conferences will be held under the slogan "Establishing a culture of peaceful civil dialogue as an alternative to violence".

The Darfur lawyers will organise the "national and local building conferences" in cooperation with "civil society forces and local political organizations" in West Darfur, and with "the federal revolution government", in El Geneina "to establish the base reference in discussing all issues of rights and freedoms in the country and to produce basic solutions for all national and local problems and crises, chiefly issues of war, peace, development and social stability".

The High Preparatory Committee for the West Darfur Conference will organise the programme.

Among the invitees will be the international partners, interested parties and envoys for peace issues in Sudan, and international organisations, chiefly the United Nations, the European Union, the African Union, and the UN-AU Mission in Darfur (Unamid).

The newly appointed civilian governor of West Darfur is Mohamed El Doma, former head of the DBA.

