Liberia: FIBA Orders Rerun of LBA Election

According to Naomi Tappia, head of FIBA Africa Zone-3 Media Council, the decision was taken recently at aboard and officials Assembly of FIBA Zone-3.

The Federation of International Basketball Association (FIBA) Africa Zone-3 has ordered a re-run of the Liberia Basketball Association (LBA) disputed election following months of controversies.

It may be recalled that on November 30, 2020, Mr. Abraham Samukai was elected President of the LBA at the organization's congress, as incumbent Mr. Rufus Anderson was disqualified by the election commission headed by Cllr. Moifee Kanneh. The commission's decision to disqualify Anderson, along with his vice-presidential mate for operations, Bruce Quaye, and treasurer, Jairus Harris, stemmed from what the commission termed as "fraud."

Since then, the organization has been in disarray, thus prompting FIBA-Africa Zone-3 to order the process reconvened within a period of three months.

Speaking to the reporters at the weekend, the head of FIBA Africa Zone-3 Media Council, Naomi Tappia, disclosed that the decision was taken recently at the board and officials' Assembly of FIBA Zone-3.

She said FIBA Africa officials in their decision urged Liberia to work within three months and reconvene the entire LBA election, adding that the failure to do so will leave FIBA with no alternative but to forward the matter to the world governing body of basketball. "FIBA Africa Zone-3 Board and other officials said while Anderson remains the legitimate president, the organization remains neutral in its dealings, and what they want to see is that good precedence is set for other countries," Madam Tappia added.