Somalia: Turkey Condemn Mogadishu Terror Attack

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned a recent terror attack carried out in Mogadishu.

"We received the news with deep sorrow that eight people have lost their lives and many were injured as a result of a suicide attack with a bomb-laden vehicle following a mortar fire to the base of ‪12 April Brigade in Mogadishu, Somalia," the ministry said.

At least eight people were killed yesterday after bomber struck the 12th April Army Brigade base near the newly reopened sports stadium in Warta-Nabadda district.

Mudolood Clan conference urges Somalia Gov to hold timely elections to avoid possible political crisis.

Al-Shabab militants group quickly claimed responsibility via its radio arm, Andalus.

Turkey has strong historical ties with Somalia, aiming for mutually beneficial relations. Turkey has been involved in more than 150 development aid projects in the East African nation through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) since 2011.