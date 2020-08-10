Sudan: Menawi Arrives in Juba

Khartoum — The Leader of the Sudan Liberation Army Movement, Meni Arko Menawi arrived in Juba , the Capital of South Sudan State, on Sunday, coming from the Chadian capital of N'Djamena, where he inspected the refugees camps in Eastern Chad.

The Movement's Information Secretary, Mohammed Hassan Haroun said Menawi accompanied by Chadian government delegation with the aim of completing the peace process.

He was received, at Juba airport by the Advisor of Security Affairs of the President of South Sudan State and the southern Chief Mediator, Tot Galwak, Minister of Investment, the Rapporteur of the Mediation Committee, Dr. Dhio Mattuk and the members of the mediation Committee.