Liberia: Senator Dillon Tells President to Back Words With Deeds After Another Stone-Throwing Violence

Monrovia — Hours after coming under attack from supporters of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change during a visit to Claratown Sunday, Senator Abraham Darius Dillon(Liberty Party, Montserrado) is challenging President George Weah to to demonstrate his words into deeds and press his followers to desist from attacking opposition figures.

Senator Dillon was in the Claratown community to launch the Friends of Dillon in Clara Town, District #14 Chapter.

The Senator and his entourage, thronged by scores of supporters were suddenly faced with a barrage of stone throwing from what Mr. Dillon believes were supporters of the ruling party.

"Regina Sokan Teah is an official of the Executive, a former CDC Lawmaker. She knew that the recent call by Pres. George Weah to his followers to desist from violence was a mere talk," the Senator told FrontPageAfrica Sunday.

Senator Dillon furthered: "I challenge President Weah to demonstrate his words into deeds by acting against Madam Teah for this unruly at of violence. I have no faith that he will act because he is simply the opposite of what he says or preaches. We thank our supporters for standing up against these provocative acts of violence being facilitated by the CDC hierarchy under the direct supervision and endorsement of Pres. Weah."!

The Senator also paid homage to officers of the Liberia National Police for the protection and preventing serious harm to he and his supporters.

The attack comes barely a week after Mr. Alexander Cummings, Chair of the Collaborating Political Parties(CPP) and Rep. Yekeh Kolubah were greeted with a hostile reception in Zwedru by some citizens of that county who accused the District No. 10 lawmaker of a persistent wave of verbal attacks against President Weah.

Just like Sunday's attack on Senator Dillon, the attack in Zwedru escalated from the chanting of slogans to a frenzy of stone-throwing.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Ministry of Justice announced a full-scale probe in the incident involving opposition leaders.

Both Mr. Cummings and Rep. Kolubah have been asked to appear at the Liberian National Police headquarters Monday, August 11, 2020 to assist with the investigation.

On Friday, Moriah Kerkulah, Mr. Cummings' Chief of Staff was a guest on the Prime Morning Live Talk Show but had to be rushed off the air as an angry crowd descended on the station.

The wave of violence ahead of the December 8, 2020 Midterm Senatorial elections is already generating traction from international stakeholders.

Last week, the United Nations through its Resident Coordinator in Liberia, ECOWAS Ambassador and the Chargés D'Affaires of the European Union and United States of America in Monrovia called on all political parties and the Liberian populace to refrain from actions that could dampen Liberia's democracy and development.

In a Joint statement release in Monrovia on August 4, the heads of the diplomatic missions say they "fully support the concern expressed by the Inter-Religious Council, the Catholic Diocese of Cape Palmas, the Providence Baptist Church, the Legislative Caucus of Grand Gedeh, other religious leaders and political stakeholders, including President George Manneh Weah and his Government, over the use of hate speech and mob violence, and particularly, the recent attack against opposition politicians in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County."

The statement from the top diplomatic missions accredited to Liberia came in the wake of heightened tensions between the opposition and supporters of the ruling party in the wake of an attack against the Chairman of the Collaborating Political Party (CPP), Alexander Cummings and Representative Yekeh Korlubah of Montserrado County District #10 by pro-government supporters in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County.

The missions said while they support President Weah's statement condemning the attack, the Liberian government should swiftly investigate the incident "in an objective and non-partisan manner."

"We welcome President Weah's statement denouncing and repudiating the attack and urge Liberian authorities to swiftly investigate the incident -- in an objective and non-partisan manner -- and bring to justice all those found culpable. Such action will send a clear signal that threats and violence have no place in the democratic dispensation which the people of Liberia have established for their country," they wrote in the statement."

Now Senator Dillon is adding his voice and hoping that the President can back up his comments with action against those agitating violence ahead of the December elections.