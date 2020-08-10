Liberia: Yekeh Wants Grand Gedeh Senatorial Seat

Despite facing a ruthless attack by ruling party Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) supporters in Grand Gedeh County recently, opposition lawmaker YekehKolubah of Montserrado County wants to contest in the December 2020 senatorial election in Grand Gedeh County on the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) ticket.

A communication circulating on social media bears Yekeh Y. Kolubah as the author, and notifies the CPP of the Montserrado District 10 Representative's intent to contest in Grand Gedeh as senatorial candidate.

"Therefore Hon. Chairman, I hereby officially [declare] my [intent] to the Collaborating Political Parties to contest as Senator in the pending December 8, 2020 Elections in Grand Gedeh County," the communication dated 7 August quotes Kolubah as saying.

In the letter addressed to CPP chair Mr. Alexander Cummings, Rep. Kolubah says his declaration to contest in the senatorial race is based on a petition he received from citizens of Konobo Statutory District and other districts in Grand Gedeh County.

His declaration of intent to contest the senatorial election in Grand Gedeh County follows recent attack against him and Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader Mr. Cummings who also chairs the CPP while they were on a tour in the southeast. This paper has made efforts to contact Mr. Kolubah surrounding the communication, but to no avail.

Earlier last week, Mr. Kolubah said he had been charged with the responsibility to carry out the CPP's primaries due next week in the same county - Grand Gedeh.

"I have been charged with the responsibility to carry on the primary. We got three candidates in Grand Gedeh that want to run on the CPP ticket so I will be picking up next week for Grand Gedeh to carry on the primary," Mr. Kolubah told a live talk show on Sky FM Monday, 3 August.

Mr. Kolubah and CPP chairman Mr. Alexander Cummings were attacked last week by CDC supporters in their hundreds in the county, demanding the opposition officials to leave the county immediately as a way of venting their anger at the lawmaker for insulting and criticizing President George Manneh Weah.

Thugs invaded Mr. Cummings and Mr. Kolubah's lodging place in Zwedru city, Grand Gedeh County, stoning the B-2 Guest House that hosted the opposition officials and their vehicles, demanding that they leave the county.

Joint State Security forces failed to make any arrest for the violence that occurred in the county, and it took the intervention of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) to disperse the disgruntled folks

Kolubah is a staunch critic of President George Manneh Weah and the CDC regime, and has vowed to extend his responses to the presidency in retaliation for being attacked by government officials and supporters of Mr. Weah.

Announcing his planned return to Grand Gedeh while the violent attack against him and Mr. Cummings still remained the top discussion here, Rep. Kolubah said the CPP initially did not have a candidate in the county, but he is returning there because the Collaboration had received three names from its county leadership.

Mr. Kolubah claims that those who carried out the attack are zogoes, a Liberian way of referring to wayward folks, adding that he has no problem with the people of Grand Gedeh because they are peaceful people.

"The Grand Gedeans are peaceful set of people. I got six children from Grand Gedeh. Six, not one. No, no, it was not the Grand Gedeans that chased me out. It was those criminals they took from the prison compound you know, that they brought," Mr. Kolubah alleges.

He accuses Grand Gedeh County Superintendent Kai Farley and Representative Zoe Pennoh of allegedly bringing the criminals out to carry on the rude attitude.