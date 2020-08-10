Liberia: 54th Legislature Remembers Fallen Colleague

Members of the 54th National Legislature Friday, August 7 paid last respect to fallen Montserrado County District# 9 Representative Munah Pelham Youngblood. She was pronounced dead on July 8, 2020 in Accra, Ghana after along period of illness.

Prior to her demise, the former district# 9lawmaker served aschairperson on Executive in the 53rd Legislature. House Speaker Bhofal Chambers in the Rotunda of the Capitol paidlast respect to the deceased on behalf of the House of Representatives.

Speaker Chambers described the former chair on executive as someone who was always very optimistic, altruistic andcommitted social reformer, focused on women's rights, youthdevelopment, hygiene and sanitation programs, amongst others.

"As we stand before you today, with many tributes made, recounting the many lives the Honorable has transformed and remembering all of the human-sensitive causes she has championed and contributed towards, we

now know that she did fight a good fight and has achieved just what God has appointed unto her", said the Speaker.

He reemphasized that the fallen Montserrado County Lawmaker's commitment to all humanity, brilliance, persistent optimism, and gentle heart will eternally remain indelible.

Senate President Pro-Tempore Albert Chea remembered the late Representative Youngblood as an astute and patriotic stateswoman that will be forever

missed for her role on National issues.

For his part, the Co-chair on Executive in the House of Representatives

Moses Acarous M. Gray lamented that he could still hear Munah's the fighting voice, consistency and loyalty from 2005 in the national politicaldispensation, crying for change, lamenting that the late lawmaker was a sister he could trust.