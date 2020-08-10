Liberia: CDC Unveils Munah's Will

A will left behind by ruling Coalition for Democratic Change fallen lawmaker Munah Pelham Youngblood, has been revealed to the public. Remains of the late Montserrado County District#9 Representative were interred here over the weekend after state funeral attended by government officials led by President George Manneh Weah and the governing CDC along with family members, friends and sympathizers.

Two stalwarts of the CDC, Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph and Chairman Mulbah Morlu released the political will of the fallen lawmaker at her funeral held in the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, outside Monrovia on Saturday, Augusts 8th. In separate tributes they revealed that the late Munah left a written mandate to CDCians: "Let's go to the Sycamore Tree to solve our problems."

"These are some of the contents of the will and we must all pay attention to ensure Munah's sacrifices for the CDC do not go in vain as we keep listening to signals beyond the grave for Munah's thoughts", Chairman Morlu said.

He noted that as the body was being laid to rest after a prolific trench-warfare, the late Munah Youngblood refused to be silenced by death, issuing perhaps the biggest of her revolutionary mandate.

He recalled that the fallen CDCian made tremendous sacrifices towards the growth and development of the ruling party and did not leave without guidance, saying that she can still be heard calling on partisans to stay the course, rise to defend the CDC, uphold its virtues, and be the "hundreds of thousands of 'cats that must chase the 'rats back to its hole."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Munah was a fighter; died a fighter and remains a fighter even in death as her thunderous voice of command continues to reverberate across Montserrado. She was the leopard in town that would chase away the 'little foxes' that sneaked out of their holes once to pollute the vine. Inarguably, Striker-9 was a fighter that could not be silenced; even death soon realizes that a true revolutionary like Munah cannot be contained by a mere grave! Death has only succeeded in creating a physical distance between Munah and those of us that remain, other than that, Munah rises daily to interact with us, reminding us of our responsibility to the CDC," Morlu added.

According to him, he and the late Madam Youngblood had a deeper personal partisan friendship and that relationship allowed him paid attention to every word that came from her, grasping the things she cared about most.

In defiance of health regulations here, ruling Congress for Democratic Change partisans, supporters and sympathizers in their thousands converged last Thursday 06 August at the party's headquarters in Congo Town, outskirt of Monrovia, obstructing normal traffic flow in the Sinkor belt, and received remains of the late CDC lawmaker.

They trekked from various communities across the capital in campaign style to their headquarters to pay last respect to the fallen partisan and lawmaker in flagrant disregard to social distancing, a critical health regulation in avoiding mass infection of the Coronavirus that has affected more than 1,000 persons here, including nearly 80 deaths.

Her demise has been described as aserious impact on the struggle for gender equality and women empowerment in Liberia. She was a strong advocate for social justice, outspoken and staunch member of the CDC.