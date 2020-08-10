Liberia: CDC Partisans See Munah's Death As a Setback

Partisans of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) have termed as a serious setback to the CDC, particularly female legislators, the death of Montserrado Electoral District 9 Representative Munah Pelham - Youngblood.

Speaking to this paper over the weekend at the party headquarters in Oldest Congo Town, some partisans expressed sadness and regret over the passing of female CDC legislator.

Munah died in Accra, Ghana following a prolonged illness. CDC partisans dressed in their party's attire, explain that Munah's death has created setback to the ruling party and the Legislature.

"Her death is irreplaceable, and we CDCians are very much saddened to lose a great hero," a partisan says. Amos Wleh, a resident of Montserrado County Electrical District 9 explains to this paper that the late Representative Youngblood was a floor fighter, not only for the CDC but for women in the society.

He wonders how many of the female legislators will continue her legacy by fighting for women and children's rights since Munah has died.

Also speaking, Ms. Victoria Johnson, a resident of Montserrado Electrical District 8 describes the late Representative as a beacon of hope for every woman across this country.

According to Victoria she got attracted to Munah due to her leadership ability exercised while serving her district, party and the country.

"Munah was one of the strong women [we] have in the Legislature. Her death will weaken the fighting spirit of other female legislators who will want to emulate her leadership style," Victoria expresses fear.

"Now that she [is] no more, it is our hope that the CDC will replace her with another competent female that will continue the agenda, and her good legacy," says Ms. Johnson.