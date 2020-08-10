Liberia: Weah Pays Tribute to Pelham-Youngblood

In an emotional tribute over the remains of his partisan the late Representative Munah E. Pelham - Youngblood, President George Manneh Weah describes the fallen ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) lawmaker as a strong and courageous fighter who had fought with all her strength.

"We have lost one of our best players! On occasions such as this one, when we gather on a national stage, I was always introduced by you, Munah. So, it is a sad day for me today, to come and speak and not be introduced by you," Mr. Weah said Saturday, 8 August in Monrovia.

He also describes Pelham-Youngblood as an outspoken and frank person, courageous, determined, and fearless, adding that she never backed down from anyone who would try to take advantage of her.

The late Montserrado County District 9 Representative died early July in neighboring Ghana's capital, Accra, following years of illness that disrupted her second term as a district lawmaker.

Following the 2011 general elections, she became the youngest Liberian female lawmaker elected to the Legislature, aged 27, and she was awarded a second term at the ballot box by her district following the 2017 pools which brought her party CDC to state power.

But the young female lawmaker tragically did not enjoy the entire second term given her by her people, as she had to abandon duty to always seek medical attention, mostly in other countries until her demise.

Speaker over her mortal remains, Mr. Weah says his conduct at the occasion may not be what is expected of him because he is overwhelmed with sadness at the irreplaceable loss. "My emotions are in control of me right now. I may weep, but then I may not. Please forgive me if I do," he says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Now that she has gone to the great beyond, we are assured that she is in the bosom of the God that she loved and served," mr. Weah says, referring to the late Representative Pelham - Youngblood as his daughter and his Sheroe.

He notes that God endowed Munah with unusual qualities, skills and virtues that enabled her in her brief sojourn on earth to have an indelible impact on the lives of all those who crossed her path, including the rich and the poor, and the healthy and the sick.

Over and above her beauty, President Weah says, Munah was an astute and articulate political trailblazer, and displayed an amazing talent as a generational leader at a very early age, becoming the youngest female from CDC to be elected to the Liberian Legislature when she was only 27 years old.

In the 10 years that she served her constituents of Montserrado County District 9 and the people of Liberia in that august body, he adds, Munah left a lasting legacy of leadership.

Recounting the days she lived with him as a daughter, Mr. Weah says she received the same level of discipline that he gave to all his hildren, without exception.

"She was always willing to take up any new challenge that I would place before her, whether it was to enter politics or to learn to play basketball," he recalls.

"Munah was also very bold. She could even intimidate people sometimes, because she was so outspoken. If you were lazy, you would get strong. She did not bow down for anyone, nor back down from anything," he continues.