Zimbabwe: Overstayed Mushakagashe Quarantine Returnees Beg for Release

10 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Over a hundred returnees accommodated at Mushagashe Quarantine Centre near Masvingo town who have completed their 21-day mandatory isolation are begging government to release them.

The centre is some 30 kilometres out of Masvingo town along the Harare-Masvingo Highway.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com on condition of anonymity, the returnees from South Africa said they were now being tempted to escape from the centre after authorities seem to have forgotten they needed to be released so they could rejoin their families.

"We arrived here on the 16 July and we got tested and waited for three days, got our results and we were informed that all of us have tested negative," a returnee told NewZimbabwe.com.

"The officials said we must then wait for eight days to be re-tested and if one is still negative, they were going to be released.

"We were re-tested after eight days and since then, no official communication was released to us. We don't know who tested negative or positive.

"Now we have completed the mandatory 21-day period, we beg them to release us because it seems that have forgotten about us."

Inmates also felt discriminated against after they have observed there were some returnees who have come to the centre to be released even after just three days of their stay.

"When they arrived here, they got tested but even before they got their results, they were released. We don't know why," one returnee said.

"We suspect they are paying bribes to be released by officials manning this centre."

He begged authorities to let the over 120 returnees leave adding that conditions were not pleasing at the crowded quarantine centre.

Covid-19 Masvingo provincial taskforce spokesperson Rodgers Irimai could not be reached for comment.

Sometime mid last month, some eight returnees escaped from the centre.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Loans From China Cause for Concern in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.