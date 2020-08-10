Zimbabwe: Russia's Heroes Day Message Breath of Fresh Air to Under-Siege Zim Govt

10 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

The Russian embassy in Harare has sent its congratulations to Zimbabwe on the occasion of the national Heroes' Day and Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day celebrations this Monday and Tuesday.

Said the embassy, "The Embassy of the Russian Federation extends the sincere congratulations to the Zimbabwean Friends on the occasion of Heroes' Day and Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day.

"Russia has been back-to-back with Zimbabwe through support of the Liberation struggle, assistance in safeguarding the State sovereignty and development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

"The Embassy joins the gallant Sons and Daughters of Zimbabwe and commemorate shaking off oppression, maintaining independence and ensuring security of this blessed Land.

"By honouring the Heroes and their Deeds we pay respect to those who sacrificed their lives for the great cause of African Liberation."

The warm message is a breath of fresh air for the under-fire Zanu PF led administration which has been under intense criticism in the recent past for alleged rights abuses.

The US government and its western allies have increased their pressure on Harare to cease a targeted crackdown on opponents of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Zanu PF and government critics.

This has forced authorities to go into overdrive to defend the under-siege government as international friends become fewer.

Russia is a long time ally to Zimbabwe, having supported the country's liberation struggle through arms and military training.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Loans From China Cause for Concern in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.