Angola: Covid-19 - 34 Infected, Three Dead and 17 Recovered

9 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The health authorities have recorded a further 34 positive cases, 17 recovered and three dead for the last 24 hours.

According to the Minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, who updated the figure, among the newly infected, all residents of the province of Luanda, are citizens whose ages range from 16 to 93 years.

In relation to deaths, two were hospitalized at the Girassol Clinic and one at the Special Economic Zone hospital.

The country currently has 1,572 cases, with 70 deaths, 564 recovered and 938 active.

Of the active people, four are in critical condition, with assisted invasive mechanical ventilation, 20 in severe condition, among which five need hemodialysis.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Loans From China Cause for Concern in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.