Angola: Covid-19 - 34 Infected, Three Dead and 17 Recovered

Luanda — The health authorities have recorded a further 34 positive cases, 17 recovered and three dead for the last 24 hours.

According to the Minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, who updated the figure, among the newly infected, all residents of the province of Luanda, are citizens whose ages range from 16 to 93 years.

In relation to deaths, two were hospitalized at the Girassol Clinic and one at the Special Economic Zone hospital.

The country currently has 1,572 cases, with 70 deaths, 564 recovered and 938 active.

Of the active people, four are in critical condition, with assisted invasive mechanical ventilation, 20 in severe condition, among which five need hemodialysis.