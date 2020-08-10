Angola: Covid-19 - Asymptomatic Patients Treated At Home

9 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Asymptomatic patients should be treated in their homes from August 15, said Saturday in Luanda, the Minister of State and Head of the Civil House of the President of the Republic, Adão Almeida.

According to the government official, who was speaking at a press conference on the new measures adopted by the government in the fight and prevention against Covid-19, to be in force from 15 August to 08 September, this is a new approach to be implemented by the health authorities.

However, Adão de Almeida said that this will only happen if the residence of the person in question has the conditions for isolation, avoiding that it jeopardizes the welfare of other family members.

"If there are no conditions, the citizen will be submitted to treatment and monitoring in the centers created for this purpose," he said.

According to Adão de Almeida, the citizen must sign a statement of responsibility in which he / she undertakes to comply with the postulates in terms of prevention.

"The violation of home quarantine is subject to a fine ranging from 250,000 to 300,000 kwanzas," he said.

