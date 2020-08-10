Angola: Covid-19 - Protected Women Return to Work

Luanda — Protected by the Presidential Decrees on State of Emergency (since 27 March) and Public Calamity, in force since 26 May, women with children under 12 years of age must return to work from August 15.

In this second phase of the exceptional Public Calamity regime, in force from 15 August to 8 September, women who have been "accommodated" at home until then must attend the respective work to perform 50 per cent of the working period, in person.

The same new regime applies to obese people, who must see the conditions created for remote or safe work, informed said Saturday the Minister of State and Head of the Civil House of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, in a press conference.

"As for the provision of services by people with children up to 12 years old, and with obesity, it is important to highlight that women in this condition are subject to the provision of up to 50% of work in person," he stressed, without neglecting the special protection of this vulnerable group.