Angola: Covid-19 - Protected Women Return to Work

9 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Protected by the Presidential Decrees on State of Emergency (since 27 March) and Public Calamity, in force since 26 May, women with children under 12 years of age must return to work from August 15.

In this second phase of the exceptional Public Calamity regime, in force from 15 August to 8 September, women who have been "accommodated" at home until then must attend the respective work to perform 50 per cent of the working period, in person.

The same new regime applies to obese people, who must see the conditions created for remote or safe work, informed said Saturday the Minister of State and Head of the Civil House of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, in a press conference.

"As for the provision of services by people with children up to 12 years old, and with obesity, it is important to highlight that women in this condition are subject to the provision of up to 50% of work in person," he stressed, without neglecting the special protection of this vulnerable group.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Loans From China Cause for Concern in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.