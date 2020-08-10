Zimbabwe/South Africa: Katsande Shifts Focus to Title Race

After months of entertaining his fans with his hilarious dance moves and eccentric dress sense on Twitter and Instagram, Kaizer Chiefs hardman Willard Katsande has revealed that he will be taking a break from social media to shift his focus on the return of the football season in South Africa.

The 34-year-old former Zimbabwe skipper has been trending during the lockdown with his eye-catching fashion sense while he also sent tongues wagging after announcing plans to release a music album.

However, with the South African Absa Premiership resuming next week after the Covid-19-induced break, Katsande -- who calls himself "Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi" -- says he will be taking some time away from social media to concentrate on his football career.

Announcing on Twitter, the AmaKhosi captain said: "Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi will take a break. It's your turn; I look forward to your entertaining videos."

Kaizer Chiefs, which is also home to Warriors forward Khama Billiat, get their league campaign on with a clash against Bidvest Wits at their "new home" Orlando Stadium this week on Saturday.

Chiefs were perched at the top of the log with 48 points from 22 matches when the games were indefinitely suspended back in March.

After featuring in 20 games across all competitions and providing a single assist this season, Katsande is expected to play a crucial role during Kaizer Chiefs' title charge.

The former Warriors captain, who rarely pulls out of a tackle, was a vital cog in the middle of the park and has been a rock in midfield for Chiefs for the past nine years since moving from Ajax Cape Town ahead of the 2011/12 South African domestic season.

Since joining Chiefs from Ajax Cape Town, Katsande has made over 250 appearances for the club, netting 16 goals and providing seven assists.

The experienced anchorman is now part of Chiefs' leadership group, regularly handed the armband and given the responsibility to lead the team on the field of play.

Legendary former South Africa international Shaun Bartlett recently showered Katsande with praises describing him as one of the most tactically disciplined players in the South African Absa Premiership.

"Katsande is a leader, he is a core player, he is one of the most experienced players we have in the squad," said Bartlett as quoted by FARPost recently.

"Everybody looks at Katsande and the first thing is like the physicality in tackles and everything, but for us it's more his tactical discipline, how he holds his position, what he gives to us as a team and how he gives cover to the defenders when they go out of position," added Bartlett, who is now an assistant coach at Kaizer Chiefs.